“Yoruba People Killed My Father & Shared His Meat” – MKO Abiola’s Son

Posted April 23, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

Abdulmumuni Abiola, a son of the acclaimed of the 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola has declared that his father was betrayed by his own kinsmen.

Abdulmumuni said Abiola’s kinsmen literally killed his and shared his meat. Abiola is a native of Ogun State, south west Nigeria.

Speaking with Punch, Abdulmumuni said the family was not interested in the clamour in some quarters that the late business mogul should be posthumously conferred with the title of the former president.

He said the title was of no use to the family and would not in any way bring back the late politician.

Abdulmumuni said, “Can you imagine? My father died in 1998 and we’re still discussing his death as if he died recently.

“I feel there was something my father was trying to do and the powers that be then didn’t want him to do that. What could that possibly be? What did MKO do to deserve that death? We want to know.”

He wondered why some people decided to kill his father who was only trying to make the country better.

“These were people from his own ethnic group; they cut him (Abiola) into pieces and shared his ‘meat’.

“The decision (to kill him) that they made back then, are they enjoying it now? We can’t go back in time but going into the future we can avoid making the same old mistake, which is the most important thing”, he said.

Asked if he was in support of the call that the late Abiola should be conferred with the title of ex-president in his grave, the son said the country had other better things to attend to than giving title to a man who was no longer alive.

His words, “That might just be a symbolic measure actually; my father has been long dead. What’s the point of giving him back his mandate when he’s no longer alive to accept it? They should keep the mandate.

“The country has more pressing issues to deal with. The country will be a better place if our leaders can apply their heads as well as hearts to lifting the majority of the people out of poverty, injustice, hopelessness, insecurity and corruption. There is so much rot in the country.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/23/yoruba-people-killed-father-shared-meat-abdulmumuni-mko-abiolas-son/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Notorious hippopotamus killed in Gombe, meat shared by community Head of Forestry unit of Yamaltu/Deba Local Governmen Council in Gombe on Thursday confirmed the killing of a notorious Hippopotamus...
  2. How hippopotamus meat was shared in Gombe Dadinkowa (Gombe) – Head of Forestry unit of Yamaltu/Deba Local Governmen Council in Gombe, Thursday,  confirmed the killing of a...
  3. June 12: Kola Canvasses GCFR Title For Late Abiola MKO Abiola THE first child of the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), Kola Abiola has called on Nigerians to prevail...
  4. 5 people dead after eating dog meat at an eatery 5 people have  been confirmed dead at Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, after eating dog meat from...
  5. Abiola family tasks Buhari on Oputa Panel report The family of the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election,  Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, has called...
  6. Help A Nigerian Man Living In The US Locate His Father’s Family In Nigeria Hey everyone, This is probably not the right place to post this but does anyone here know the Ifediora family...
  7. Police Detain Meat Hawker In Bayelsa, Collect N8k Bribe & Allow Her Meat Spoil (Pics) As shared by James…. ‘Police Corruption : Police officers in Azikoro Police Station in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State detained a female...
  8. My father was a man of the people, says Ese Onosode Gamaliel Onosode FIRST son of late industrialist, Gamaliel Onosode, Mr. Ese Onosode, at the weekend described his father as a...
  9. Life’s Been Difficult Since MKO Abiola Died – Brother Younger brother of the late MKO Abiola, Muritala Abiola, says life has not been easy for the family since the death...
  10. We Are Suffering, Abiola Family Begs FG To Come To Their Aide From Pm News; Alhaji Muri Abiola, senior brother of the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola has appealed...

< YOHAIG home