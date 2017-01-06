Young Lady Found Unclad & Dead After Missing For 3 Days In Liberia (Graphic Pic)

As shared by Elton(the incident happened in Liberia)…..

‘A girl believed to be in her early 20s only identify as princess was found dead on Friday January 6, 2017 ,in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The body was discovered Friday morning by community dwellers.
Police in Bassa are investigating what led to her death. Unconfirmed information says that princess went missing three days before being found dead on Friday morning by community dwellers.
Observation proves that no part was taken from the body but was tied and beaten due to the brouses on the body.

People speculated that princess was always found in the night clubs.
Others alleged that princess was in the harbit of selling herself for money.

Police in Bassa are still investigating what led to her death’

