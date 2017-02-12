Young Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking (Photos)

Posted February 12, 2017 9:38 pm by Comments

To this ‘drunk-in-love’ man, age is just a NUMBER. A young man and his older wife are currently trending online due to obvious reason. The man who recently got married to the woman who looks way older than him -has become an internet sensation shortly after their wedding photos went viral.

Their viral photos have been trailed by series of mixed feeling from online users.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-weds-older-woman-and-this-has-got.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Hefty Looking Man Marries A Young Lady. Photos Got People Talking According to Zambezi Reporters,the hefty man pictured married the young girl he posed with.Many people said she probably accepted the...
  2. See New Photos Of The Woman Carrying Oxygen To Survive And The Crying Little Boy A young homeless boy became emotional after he realized the lady he was begging for money carries oxygen to survive....
  3. See This “Creepy” Cake Made For A 60-Year-Old Man That Has Got People Talking The question is ‘would you eat this without feeling anything’…. Photos of what some have labelled a creepy cake have...
  4. Checkout This Viral Pregnancy Photos Between This Woman And Her Oyinbo Husband A woman and her white hubby have "broken the internet" with their unique viral pregnancy photo-shoot..The expectant mother of one...
  5. Online Outrage Sparked As Innocent Woman Is Linked To A Kidnapping Gang (Pics) An outrage has been sparked online following photos of an innocent socialite who has been rending on social media platforms...
  6. See The Special Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom That Has Got People Talking (Pics) Love really knows no bounds. This couple pulled massive attention at their traditional wedding ceremony which was held recently in...
  7. Photo Of A Gun Pose By A Couple And Their Bridal Train Goes Viral A controversial photo shared online has been trailed by mixed reactions and criticisms because of the pose by the wedding...
  8. See Trending Cute Photos Of A Young Mother & Her Child That Got People Talking The photos of this young mother and her child is currently trending.. with many Nigerians saying she’s too young to...
  9. Boiled Meat Changes Into ‘Allah Akbar’ In Lagos – Facebook User (See Photos) Here are trending photos of a boiled pieces of meat which reportedly changed to Allah Akbar at Olowogbowo area in...
  10. See The “Miracle” Performed By A Pastor In Ebonyi That Has Got People Talking (Pics) "This is rare"… A heated debate has been sparked online following report that Bishop Dr Sam Zuga allegedly turned cold...

< YOHAIG home