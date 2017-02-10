Young Pretty Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine (Photos)

It’s a moment of sorrow for the family of a fresh Nigerian medical doctor, Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih -who was laid to rest on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Warri, Delta state. The 24 -year-old lady graduated on June 24, 2016 from the prestigious Ivana-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine and died on January 31, 2017, after a brief illness (about 8 months after her return).

According to reports, about Fourteen Catholic Priests officiated at the funeral service of the first child of Chief Efe Appih, the chairman of Delta state branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV). May her soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nancy-oghenetega-appih-young-medical.html