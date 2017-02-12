Zimbawean Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church

A Zimbabwean woman who suffered a number of miscarriages early in her marriage has shocked the Christian world after offering her daughter as tithe to her church leader.

The woman rightly named and identified as Convictions Mapfumo from Sally Mugabe Heights in Zimbabwe has given her child, who is now in Grade Three, to Holy Baptist Apostolic Church founder Bishop Susan Ziki Dube, who has assumed the role of the mother while the daughter assists in the church.

Mapfumo said after going through the painful experience of miscarrying four pregnancies, the leader of Holy Baptist Apostolic Church prayed for her, and she has now conceived three girls born in 2005, 2009 and 2011.

“After my struggle to conceive, I decided to give this child to God as a tithe to thank Him for answering my prayers. I was prayed for by the leader of the church. I have also given myself to working in this church because there is nothing more I can give to God for what He has done for me,” she said.

The child has now assumed Bishop Ziki Dube’s surname and addresses. Mapfumo said she registered her church leader as the mother of the child on the birth certificate.

Would you gladly do this too if you were in her shoes?

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/woman-pledges-daughter-as-tithe-in.html