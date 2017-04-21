19 school children, driver roasted in bus crash

Posted April 21, 2017 8:52 pm by Comments

A driver and 19 school children were killed in South Africa when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck and exploded in a ball of fire in Mpumalanga province, emergency services said on Friday.

The vehicle was ferrying children from school when it collided with the truck between the towns of Verena and Bronkhorstpruit, northeast of the capital Pretoria, Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesman said.

Several children were injured, he said.

Winasbet.com

The dead children lay trapped inside the burnt out shell of the vehicle that stood on its side, he said.

It was not clear what caused the collision, police said.

“The (minibus) was transporting learners from school and it collided with the truck and caught fire,” Mpumalanga police spokesman Gerald Sedibe said. He said the minibus driver was killed, while the truck driver survived.

Even though it is Africa’s most industrialised economy with a modern road network, South Africa has a dire road safety record. Road deaths rose to 235 during this year’s Easter weekend compared with 156 fatalities last year, transport officials said earlier on Friday.

The post 19 school children, driver roasted in bus crash appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. School bus crash kills 15 children At least 15 children were killed and dozens more injured when a school bus collided with a truck in northern...
  2. Bus crash kills 20 children At least 20 children were killed in a bus crash outside the South African capital Pretoria on Friday, emergency services...
  3. Nigerian-American School Bus Driver Lauded as Hero After Evacuating Children from Burning Vehicle A Nigerian-American school bus driver named Sammy Agunbiade, is being called a hero after he successfully evacuated some school children from the...
  4. Driver arrested, faces charges in deadly Tennessee school bus crash TVC NEWS A bus carrying elementary students home from school in Chattanooga, Tennessee, crashed on Monday afternoon, killing six children...
  5. 13 pilgrims killed in India road crash Indian police said on Friday in New Delhi that 13 pilgrims had been killed in a road accident. They said...
  6. Tanker driver burnt to death in road mishap A tanker driver conveying petrol to an unknown destination was on Saturday burnt to death in a road mishap that...
  7. Photos: Four school children killed as bus and taxi crash Four school children were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger bus and taxi collided at Ntuzuma, near KwaMashu,...
  8. Bus crash kills 15 students in India Authorities in norther India say at least 15 children died and 30 were injured when a school bus collided with a...
  9. 25 children injured as bus rolls into ditch Accident No fewer than 25 children were injured when their school bus overturned and rolled into a ditch in the...
  10. One killed in Ogun auto crash One person was confirmed dead and three others injured in an auto accident that occurred on Thursday morning at Wasimi...

< YOHAIG home