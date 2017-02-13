2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Shina Peters Dazzle At Eargasm Concert

It was an unforgettable evening as legendary singer Sir Shina Peters alongside 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Niyola, Acetune and others graced the stage to blow minds at the recently concluded ‘Eargasm’; which held at the weekend at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hosted by popular comedian Bovi who continuously sent the audience into gales of unending laughter, Eargasm was beyond the average Nigerian concert as it was held in a cozy setting, ensconcing the audience in an atmosphere filled with affection and love.

The concert was held to celebrate the season of love; Valentine, as well as sate the desires of music lovers for smooth, classic music.

The night witnessed ecstatic performances from an eclectic line-up of revered musicians, which included Yinka Davies who harnessed her electrifying vocals; spurring the audience to bellow in excitement. Afro Juju legend Sir Shina Peters also induced hysteria from the audience with his surprisingly energetic performance, as well as erratic dance moves from his dancers on stage.

Urban Highlife sensation Adekunle Gold performed some of his biggest songs like ‘Orente’, ‘My Life’, ‘Sade’ and a few others.

R n B singer Niyola also graced the stage to perform a number of songs before going on to perform her smash hit ‘Toh Bad’.

Pop Group Styl-Plus made a surprise appearance; taking the exuberance of the atmosphere a notch higher with their surprise appearance; performing their biggest hits like “Run Away”, ‘Imagine That’, ‘Call My Name’, ‘Olufunmi’ and more.

Fashion & Lifestyle expert Frank Oshodi also made a surprise appearance; gracing the stage to deliver a soothing performance; to the surprise of the audience.

Rapper-singer Kelly Hansome thrilled the audience; performing his early smash hits like ‘True Love’ and ‘Like Play Like Play’.

Widely celebrated singer 2face took fans down memory lane; performing some nostalgia-inducing songs from his early albums like ‘True Love’ and ‘My Love’ before highly sought-after Afro-pop sensation Tekno went on to close the concert; performing ‘Diana’, ‘No Be Wash’, ‘Duro’, and ‘Pana’.

In attendance were some of the Nigeria’s finest A-list celebrities and personalities including Toolz, Tunde Demuren, Yibo Koko, Kel, Chioma Obiadi, Yaw, Alex Okosi, Paul Okoye and several others.

