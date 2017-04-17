5,000 migrants rescued off Libyan coast over Easter
Posted April 17, 2017 12:52 am by admin Comments
Thousands of migrants have been saved from the sea near Libya during one of the busiest weekends of the year for rescue workers.
The post 5,000 migrants rescued off Libyan coast over Easter appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 15 migrants die off Libyan coast At least 15 bodies were recovered and more than 2,700 boat migrants rescued off the coast of Libya on Monday,...
- 120 migrants rescued off Tripoli coast More than 120 migrants including women and children were rescued by Libyan coastguards Sunday off the coast of Tripoli after...
- Nearly 4,700 Migrants Rescued Off Libya Coast Nearly 4,700 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe but one...
- Photos: 28 bodies recovered, 4650 migrants including children rescued off the Libyan coast See how these parents are putting the lives of even their little children at risk! At least 28 bodies have...
- 26 migrants die off Libya coast, official says The bodies of 26 migrants have been recovered off the Libyan coast, a local official said on Saturday. The post...
- Rescuers save 373 migrants off Libya coast: MSF Some rescued migrants Rescuers plucked 373 migrants from international waters off the coast of Libya on Monday after their boats...
- About 4,650 migrants saved, 28 die trying to reach Italy – coast guard More than 4,650 migrants were saved on Tuesday and 28 bodies recovered in more than 30 rescue missions off the...
- Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week – coast guard Libya’s coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week,...
- 200 migrants die in shipwrecks off Libya coast Boat carrying migrants capsize More than 200 migrants are believed drowned in two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya, migration...
- Tunisia rescues 356 migrants off southeast coast Some rescued migrants Tunisia’s navy on Wednesday rescued 356 migrants including a two-month-old baby girl off the country’s southeastern coast...
What do you think?