6 robbery suspects docked over N4.9m theft

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday granted bail of N900,000 each to six accused persons for allegedly stealing two laptops, jewellery and other valuables worth N4.9 million.

The accused persons are Timothy Imole, 26; Gabriel Hupevi, 22; Abiodun Aworonsu, 20; Jesuyan Wheto, 25; Fatimo Wahab, 45; and Abdulahi Lateef, 19.

The accused persons, residents of Badagry in Lagos, are standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, burglary and receiving stolen goods.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Aje-Afunwa, said that the accused should produce two sureties each in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecutor, Insp Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the accused persons who pleaded not guilty committed the offences on Dec. 22, 2016, at Ajido Area of Badagry.

Nwangwu said that the accused broke into the house of Edward Toritijesu and stole laptops, jewellery and other valuables worth N4.9 million.

He said that Wahab and Lateef, who knew the items were stolen, received them from their fellow accomplices.

Nwangwu said that when Wahab and Lateef were caught by security guards at the Estate gate, they could not give a satisfactory account of how they got the items.

He said that Lateef and Wahab after so much pressure from the guards gave up the location of their fellow accomplices.

The prosecutor said that the accused persons were all arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning.

He said the offences contravened sections 285, 307, 326 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which on conviction attracts three and seven years jail term.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for April 4.