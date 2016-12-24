Actor Funso Adeolu escapes death

Posted December 24, 2016 5:52 pm by Comments

Actor Funso Adeolu narrowly escaped ghastly road accident on Saturday

It’s the end of December 2016 and we are all praying for safe entry in 2017, well; actor Funso Adeolu has the reason to give God thanks for his life.

The famous actor escaped the gnashing teeth of death in Ibadan on the 12th of December. He was on his way home from the movie set of Giant (Omiran) produced by Tolulope Oke and featuring Femi Adebayo when disaster struck.

Winasbet.com

I can categorically give a first-hand testimony of the scene that it was only by the saving hands of God that the car did not overturn into the swampy ditch on the express.

The Toyota Camry was literarily hanging by a thread at the edge of what i can only describe as a death trap.

Our government really must do more in repairing our roads, putting the safety of road users first. There are too many death traps on Nigerian roads.

The actor who was on-set hours after the incident sat by the road side during the careful pulling out of his car.

Judge by the photos.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Yoruba Movie Actor Funsho Adeolu says Tee Billz Should Have Never Spoke Ill of Tiwa Savage to the Public & Urges Others to Learn from “Their Mess” In a chat with StarGist, Yoruba actor Funsho Adeolu shared his thoughts on Tiwa Savage and Tunji Balogun AKA Tee...
  2. Funsho Adeolu Loses Dad After Brief Illness Funsho Adeolu has lost his dad. Pa Felix Adeolu Adegeye died yesterday after a brief illness at the age of...
  3. Gov escapes death as 200 die in A’Ibom church collapse Etim Ekpimah The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, narrowly escaped death on Saturday as the building of...
  4. P-Square escapes death in auto crash Peter and Paul Okoye of the popular pop duo, Psquare, on Sunday, escaped death by whiskers in a ghastly auto-crash...
  5. Actor, Jim Carrey, Sued Over Ex-Partner’s Death TVC E. Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has been sued for allegedly obtaining drugs under a false name for his ex-girlfriend,...
  6. Family escapes death as truck crushes car in Benin A family of three Wednesday morning escaped death by the whiskers when a truck carrying wood crushed their Toyota Land...
  7. ‘We miraculously escaped death’ Photo journalists abducted by oil vandals relieve their ordeals in the hands of pipeline vandals and how they narrowly escaped...
  8. Road accidents: Senate orders Works Ministry, FERMA to reconstruct all death traps Senate yesterday mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Emergency Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to urgently carry out a...
  9. Governor Udom Escapes Death, As collapsed Building Kills 50 At least 50 people have been killed after a church building collapsed in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State...
  10. Actor Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed Alan Thicke’s official cause of death has been revealed. The Canadian actor died of a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard...

< YOHAIG home