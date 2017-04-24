Ambode: Adeleke’s death a big loss for Southwest Region
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday expressed shock and sadness over the death of former Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, describing his demise as a big loss for Southwest Region.
