Applicant Who Raped Neighbour’s Daughter, In Court
Posted April 19, 2017 12:52 pm by admin Comments
A 34-year-old man, Kolawole Haruna, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.
The post Applicant Who Raped Neighbour’s Daughter, In Court appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 13-year-old boy defiles neighbour’s five-year-old daughter A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 13-year-old Adetimehin Adeniyi at Oregun Children’s Correctional Centre, over...
- Driver, 48, docked for allegedly touching neighbour’s daughter’s breast The Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a driver, Okechukwu Okoli,48, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting his...
- Father & Son in Arraigned at Ibadan Court for Allegedly Biting Off Neighbour’s Earlobe A 65-year-old man, Johnson Akindehinde, and his son, Olusegun, 35, were on Friday arraigned in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court,...
- Driver in court for defiling neighbour ‘s daughter A 50-year-old driver,Covenant Dako, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged defilement of his neighbour ‘s 10-year-old...
- Edo Court jails man who raped 17-year-old daughter for ‘money’ The convict was jailed for 14 years. The post Edo Court jails man who raped 17-year-old daughter for ‘money’ appeared...
- Applicant docked for allegedly stealing carton of turkey A 22-year-old applicant, Emeka Ejiro, was on Friday charged before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a carton...
- Chai! Father Sleeps With 17-Year Old Daughter In Lagos A 52-year-old trader, Eze Chukwuma, who allegedly defiled his 17-year-old daughter, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’...
- How Father Raped Own Daughter, Impregnated Neighbour + Another Dies During Marathon Sex In GF’s House Na wa o, things are happening. A 46-year-old man, Morris Ndidwe, has allegedly raped his 11-year-old daughter and impregnated a...
- Businessman in court for allegedly defiling own daughter An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday remanded 40-year-old businessman, Emeka Oguzie, in prison custody for allegedly defiling his 7-year-old...
- Woman arraigned for cutting off neighbour’s ear A 34- year- old woman, Comfort Oloro, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cutting...
What do you think?