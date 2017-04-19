Applicant Who Raped Neighbour’s Daughter, In Court

Posted April 19, 2017 12:52 pm by Comments

A 34-year-old man, Kolawole Haruna, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The post Applicant Who Raped Neighbour’s Daughter, In Court appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 13-year-old boy defiles neighbour’s five-year-old daughter A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 13-year-old Adetimehin Adeniyi at Oregun Children’s Correctional Centre, over...
  2. Driver, 48, docked for allegedly touching neighbour’s daughter’s breast The Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a driver, Okechukwu Okoli,48, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting his...
  3. Father & Son in Arraigned at Ibadan Court for Allegedly Biting Off Neighbour’s Earlobe A 65-year-old man, Johnson Akindehinde, and his son, Olusegun, 35, were on Friday arraigned in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court,...
  4. Driver in court for defiling neighbour ‘s daughter A 50-year-old driver,Covenant Dako, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged defilement of his neighbour ‘s 10-year-old...
  5. Edo Court jails man who raped 17-year-old daughter for ‘money’ The convict was jailed for 14 years. The post Edo Court jails man who raped 17-year-old daughter for ‘money’ appeared...
  6. Applicant docked for allegedly stealing carton of turkey A 22-year-old applicant, Emeka Ejiro, was on Friday charged before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a carton...
  7. Chai! Father Sleeps With 17-Year Old Daughter In Lagos A 52-year-old trader, Eze Chukwuma, who allegedly defiled his 17-year-old daughter, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’...
  8. How Father Raped Own Daughter, Impregnated Neighbour + Another Dies During Marathon Sex In GF’s House Na wa o, things are happening. A 46-year-old man, Morris Ndidwe, has allegedly raped his 11-year-old daughter and impregnated a...
  9. Businessman in court for allegedly defiling own daughter An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday remanded 40-year-old businessman, Emeka Oguzie, in prison custody for allegedly defiling his 7-year-old...
  10. Woman arraigned for cutting off neighbour’s ear A 34- year- old woman, Comfort Oloro, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cutting...

< YOHAIG home