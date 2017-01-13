Ayade approves N1.4bn for 2016 UBEC matching grant

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved N1.4 billion to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to enable it access 2016 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grant.

Dr Stephen Odey, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB in the state, disclosed this on Friday in Calabar while declaring open a one-day management training workshop on: “Integrity in Leadership for Organisational Productivity”.

Odey expressed optimism that the funds would enable the board to embark on various projects to better basic education in the state.

“With the approval, there would be more funds for SUBEB to embark on its projects across the state.

“You can see that the governor is not sleeping and on our part, there have been a lot of interventions going on; we are making more provisions for plastic tables and chairs.

“This is to ensure that no child sits on the floor. We have just received the consignment of our table tennis outdoor sporting equipment from Germany, we have also introduced magnetic boards.’’

The workshop was organised by the board in collaboration with TrinitasConsult for SUBEB Directors, Education Secretaries of Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) and Principals of UBEC Junior Secondary Schools.

Odey said that the theme of the workshop was geared towards institutionalising a sound management system.

He said the board was determined to enthrone qualitative, uninterrupted and competitive basic education in the state and urged stakeholders in the system to cooperate and exhibit managerial efficiency.

“With a view to realising SUBEB’s vision of striving to be a world-class education, intervention and regulatory agency for the promotion of uniform, qualitative and functional basic education in Nigeria.

“The success of basic education in Cross River State cannot be compromised and can only be achieved with your support.

“This is why you must take your job seriously and all hands must be on deck”, he said.

The executive secretary maintained that every employee of SUBEB was mandated to sustain the mission and vision of the board by being impactful in the basic educational sector.

