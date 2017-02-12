Ayade receives commendation for providing transformers

Posted February 12, 2017

Some residents of communities in Obudu Local Government Area, Cross River have lauded Gov. Ben Ayade for providing them with seven 300KVA transformers to improve power supply.

NAN reports that the benefiting communities are Okutia, Ukpe, Betia, Ohon, Bebwagbon, Ikwumukera and Pan New Layout.

Dr Peter Ogban, a leader in Okutia community, said on Sunday that the governor had fulfilled one of his campaign promises to the community.

According to him, the transformers would improve power supply and boost economic activities in the area.

“We have been living in darkness for a long time. This transformer is like a new born baby to us and we will protect it.

“I must commend our governor, for fulfilling his promise to improve electricity supply in this community,” he said.

A traditional head in Betia community, Mr Ashipu Adie, said that electricity was essential for community development.

Adie thanked the state government for choosing the community as one of the beneficiaries of the gesture.

Mr Solomon Ubi, the Youth Leader of Ohon community, said constant power supply in the area would encourage the youths to engage themselves in meaningful ventures to generate income.

“Power supply is very crucial to the development of any society.

“I can assure you that when this transformer is connected to the grid, our young men and women will engage themselves in profitable ventures,” he said.

