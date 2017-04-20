BBNaija: Abati’s Faux Moral Outrage

Posted April 20, 2017 12:52 pm by Comments

Sad to see Dr. Reuben Abati, the former presidential spokesperson, a man I consider gifted, reduced to a figure of fun and exposed to torrents of social media attacks over his recent article, Television as Madness. Abati’s attackers have been so vicious that some of the things written about him, in adherence to community standards, are better left out. The article reviewed the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, produced by MultiChoice.

The post BBNaija: Abati’s Faux Moral Outrage appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kemi Adetiba angrily reacts to Reuben Abati’s Big Brother Naija article in series of tweets Filmmaker and music director,  Kemi Adetiba, has reacted to the Big Brother Naija article written by the Former Presidential Spokesman,...
  2. BBNaija: Ex-Housemate, Bally Supports Efe With A Customized T-shirt (Photos) Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bally has declared his support for Efe and last man standing to win the Big Brother...
  3. BBNaija’s Gifty Shows Up With Mum For Grand Finale The Big Brother Naija reality show Ex-housemates reunited tonight at the #BBFinale live screening happening in Lagos and Gifty showed...
  4. BBNaija: Ex-Housemate, Thin Tall Tony Arrives Calabar In Style (Photos) Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Thin Tall Tony who was recently evicted from the Big Brother Naija Reality Show arrived Calabar...
  5. BBNaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba, 1st Runner, Bisola, 2nd Runner TBoss, 3rd Runner Up, Debbie-Rise and Marvis continued their...
  6. BBNaija: Efe’s Fans Organize Massive Get-Together In Lagos & Abuja (Photos) Drunk in love fans of Big Brother Naija housemate Efe, last Saturday in Lagos, Abuja & South Africa held massive...
  7. BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel has been announced as Payporte Fashion Ambassador. Uriel signed a deal with the official Sponsor...
  8. #BBNaija: How Efe escaped eviction Soma and Miyonse in Big brother Naija were on Sunday evicted from the ongoing Tv reality show while Efe was...
  9. Breaking: Kemen Disqualified From Big Brother Naija House Kemen, one of the Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemates has been disqualified from ongoing TV reality series. The post Breaking:...
  10. BBNaija: It Took 7 Hours Of Deliberation, Discussion To Disqualify Kemen – Ebuka Host of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Ebukaa, who was hosted by BeatFM today, has disclosed...

< YOHAIG home