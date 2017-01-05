Board to demolish illegal structure in Jos

The Jos Metropolitan Development Board is to embark on the demolition of illegal structures in Jos in the first quarter of this year.

The General Manager of the board, Mr Mathias Hata, made the announcement on Thursday in Jos.

He said that structures marked for demolition had been identified and that owners of such structures had been notified.

Hata disclosed that among structures to be demolished were those on waterways, under high tension poles and those erected without approval.

The general manager said that various notices had already been served on the owners of the structures marked for demolition.

“It is now left for us to do the needful by demolishing the properties.

“Some of the people wait for public holidays to start erecting illegal structure but we are aware.”

Hata said that the board had set up a monitoring team to enforce compliance and to also ensure that structures marked for demolition were not spared.

The manager advised residents of the Tin City to follow due process in erecting structures to avoid demolition of such structures.