Bournemouth massacre Middlesbrough 4-0
Posted April 22, 2017 4:52 pm by admin Comments
Middlesbrough’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a major setback as they lost heavily at Bournemouth after playing for 70 minutes with 10 men.
