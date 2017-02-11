Breaking: 17 killed in soccer stampede at Angola’s stadium

At least 17 people have been killed in a stampede at a football stadium in the northern Angolan city of Uige, local officials say.

Hundreds more were reported to have been injured when supporters stormed the gates after failing to gain entry.

Some of those who fell became trapped and suffocated at the venue on Friday, a medical official said.

“Some people had to walk on top of other people. There were 76 casualties, of whom 17 died,” Ernesto Luis, director general of the local hospital, told Reuters news agency.

Five of the injured are reported to be in serious condition.

Witnesses said the crowd trying to gain access would have taken the stadium past its 8,000 capacity.

Santa Rita de Cassia were due to play Libolo in a first division league match.

