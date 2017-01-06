Breaking: Riyad Mahrez wins African Player of the year award

Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City midfielder and Algeria international, Riyad Mahrez has been named the 2016 African best player of the year award as he beat Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who plied his trade for Dortmund to the first position.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane came third.

Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the young player award.

Countryman and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was in contention for the honour.

Mahrez thanked all for the award.

