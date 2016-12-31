Cement truck kills 3 on motorcycles in Ekiti

No fewer than three persons were on Saturday killed as a truck, belonging to a major Cement Company crushed two commercial motorcycles commonly called “Okada” in Ido Ekiti, Ido/Osi local government Area of Ekiti State.

Both the Chairman of the Council, Mr Ayodele Arogbodo, and the State Command of the Nigerian police have confirmed the incident.

The victims, said to be children of the same parents, were said to be moving about, buying things that their families would use on Sunday to celebrate the joy of the new year.

According to the Chairman, the incident happened in front of Ekiti Parapo Grammar School in the town in the early hours of the day.

He said the truck was coming from Lagos via Ijero Ekiti and lost control at Usi-Ekiti/ Ido Ekiti junction before crashing into two moving commercial motorcyclists and overran them while reportedly on top speed.

“One of the Okadas carried two passengers and another one carried three persons

“Three of these five persons died on the spot while the two other persons were critically wounded

“I personally rushed to the scene and can tell you that those wounded are now at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti while the mangled bodies of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident have already been deposited in the morgue in the same hospital”, the chairman said.

The Council boss added that the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of the Ido Ekiti Division and the Ekiti Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission promptly visited the scene to ensure free flow of traffic caused along that route.

Arogbodo, who expressed sadness on the loss of the three persons called on vehicle drivers to always exercise caution and reduce their speed while driving on township roads to prevent further loss off innocent lives.

According to a source in the town, those who died were children of the same parents and that they were travelling to Usi Ekiti when the incident happened.

“The truck was moving down the hill when he drove very close to that junction

“The driver wanted to apply brake but the brake failed and the two Okadas were already at the centre of the junction when the truck climbed the median and ran over them

“The accident could have been worse than that what you saw but there were few vehicles on the road at that time.

“Even those who were coming from Ido Ekiti and were quick to recognise that the truck had lost control immediately stopped their vehicles to prevent being crushed”, the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Alberto Adeyemi (DSP), who also confirmed the incident, said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti.

He however did not disclose the whereabouts of the Dangote driver and his assistants.

Report says they could be under police protection to prevent them from being lynched.