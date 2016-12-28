Complete your registration or forfeit admission – Unilorin vc

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin)

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Ilorin, Prof. Sidikat Ijaiya, has advised the newly admitted students of the institution to complete their registrations within the time stipulated in the university’s calendar.

Ijaiya gave the advice on Wednesday at the orientation programme organised for the students, saying, “the registration for the first batch of students has already closed”.

She also advised those in batches `B` and `C` to utilise the opportunity given them judiciously to avoid losing their precious admission.

The deputy VC also urged the students to prove to the university authorities that they deserve the admission, because many candidates applied, but only few were chosen.

“This, you can do by being worthy in character, and by striving very hard to attain excellence in your various disciplines,” she said.

Ijaiya said that the serene environment in the campus would make learning easy for them.

She urged them to make good use of the university’s library, the e-library and many available reading rooms stocked with useful learning materials.

The deputy VC said that the university was one of the few universities in Nigeria that gives its students all they required to make learning easy.

She also advised the students to stop behaving like secondary school students, but should see themselves as undergraduates and behave in a matured manner.

According to her, once you are given your course outlines, as undergraduates, you should learn to read on your own, saying that lecturers were there to guide them.

“You must inculcate the habit of reading ahead of the class and be punctual in the classroom at all times,” she said.

Ijaiya also told the students that their admission does not make them to be the best.

“Thousands of equally brilliant students are still outside and will sacrifice everything to be members of this noble institution.

“But, you are chosen by God through the management of the institution to fulfill certain things in life and in the Nigerian society.

“You have been given a rare opportunity to be successful in life, please work very hard to keep the hope alive,” she advised them.

Ijaiya urged the students against any invitation to the Students Disciplinary Committee (SDC), urging them to be well behaved.

“Those who had been there will tell you that it is not a pleasant experience.

“Many don’t come back unhurt; so, try your best while you are still on the right side of the law, don’t cross the lines,” she said.

