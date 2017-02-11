Davido thrills fans at 2nd Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Star musician “Davido’’ on Saturday to thrilled fans at the finish point of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos Marathon at the Eko Atlantic City.

The popular musician is part of the side attractions put in place by the race organisers to cool off the nerves of the marathoners.

The stand which is directly opposite the finishing podium had in attendance DJs who were thrilling the fans until the announcement of Davido to their amazement.

The ecstatic fans, however, quickly forgot the stress of the marathon, dancing to the tunes by Davido, born David Adeleke, who did not disappoint in dishing out his best tracks.

The fans expressed delight at the ingenuity of the organisers in offering them such an entertaining feature to reduce the stress of the race.

Adedeji Idowu said that it was more fun having Davido who is regarded as one of the best hip hop artistes in Nigeria on the stand.

“This is a great show and I’m happy to be part of this marathon. Having Davido on the stand to perform is one of the best things the organisers of this race have done to make us happy.

“Davido is one of the most sought after musician in the country and all his fans are happy to see him on stage free of charge.

“I hope the organisers will keep up with the good works, it’s an amazing event,’’ he said.

Also Dolapo Odujobi, a marathoner, praised the efforts of the organisers for not just turning the athletes back after the race.

“The organisers of this event did well in creating a relaxed atmosphere for those who participated.

“Marathon is a stressful race and I think the organisers know better, that is the reason for setting up a place where the marathoners can cool their nerves.

“I commend the organisers for their efforts,’’ he said.

Davido at the end of his performance thanked the fans for their support and promised to do more in the coming years.

Davido sang some of his hit songs as “Aye’’, “Osinachi’’, “Skelewu’’, and “Omo Baba Olowo’’ to the delight of the fans.

