Defending champion, Kerber dumped out of Australia Open

Posted January 22, 2017 5:52 pm by Comments

Defending champion, Kerber dumped out of Australia Open

Kerber

Top seed and defending champion Angelique Kerber suffered a fourth-round exit from the Australian Open to world number 35 Coco Vandeweghe.

Winasbet.com

German Kerber, 29, claimed Grand Slam titles at Melbourne and the US Open last year, but lost 6-2 6-3.

American Vandeweghe, 25, faces a last-eight meeting with Spain’s French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, who beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-3.

Venus Williams also progressed, beating Germany’s Mona Barthel.

The 36-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion – the oldest player in the women’s singles – won 6-3 7-5 and will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3.

Vandeweghe’s victory was her first against a world number one and takes her to a Grand Slam quarter-final for the second time in her career, after reaching the last eight at Wimbledon in 2015.

It meant the top seed from the women’s and men’s draws both left the competition on day seven, after Andy Murray’s shock defeat by Germany’s world number 50 Mischa Zverev.

Vandeweghe had Kerber on the defensive for much of their 68-minute contest, closing out the first set with ease after breaking in the sixth game.

And even though Kerber was able to break immediately in the second set, Vandeweghe won four successive games from 3-2 down for the biggest win of her career.

“It was really special,” she said. “Beating the world number one on any stage and any place is great. I’ll take this one.

“I wasn’t feeling confident – I guess I faked it. I was nervous, but I had a game plan to execute and I knew that as along as I kept picking my spots, I had a chance.”

-BBC

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Breaking: Angelique Kerber wins US Open, beats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Angelique Kerber with the 2016 US Open trophy Angelique Kerber beat Karolina Pliskova in a thriller, 6-3 4-6 6-4, to...
  2. Kerber holds off Pliskova to win U.S. Open women’s title Angelique Kerber’s astonishing ascent to the top of women’s tennis has been completed after holding off the challenge of Karolina...
  3. Svitolina stuns Kerber to reach China Open last eight TVC NEWS Elina Svitolina stayed calm in the face of adversity to secure a surprise 6-3 7-5 win over German...
  4. Djokovic, Kerber Top Seeds At Australian Open The Australian open defending champion, Novak Djokovic, will face Fernando Verdasco in a mouthwatering first round match. Spaniard Verdasco knocked...
  5. Tops seeds Williams, Kerber pull out of Dubai Open Serena Top seeds Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber have withdrawn from the WTA Dubai Open, organisers announced on Saturday. “We...
  6. Angelique Kerber stuns Serena to win #AusOpen Kerber becomes the first German since Steffi Graf in 1999 to win a Grand Slam title Germany’s Angelique Kerber stunned...
  7. Nothing left for me to prove, new world number one Kerber says Angelique Kerber, the newly-crowned world number one in women tennis, says she has nothing left to prove after clinching the...
  8. Kerber gunning for Rio gold after landmark year PHOTO:AFP Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber is targeting Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro to build on a successful 2016...
  9. BREAKING: Australian Open: Kerber stops Serena from 22nd Grand Slam win Williams was very tentative on her signature volleys and many times during the match, the hesitation to volley gave Kerber...
  10. Kerber seals year-ending world number one ranking PHOTO:AFP Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who won two of the season’s four Grand Slam titles, secured the year-ending world number one...

< YOHAIG home