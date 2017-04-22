Djokovic loses to Goffin at Monte Carlo Masters
Posted April 22, 2017 8:52 am by admin Comments
Novak Djokovic’s comeback from injury was cut short at the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday as Belgium’s David Goffin earned the biggest win of his career.
The post Djokovic loses to Goffin at Monte Carlo Masters appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Goffin Sends Djokovic Out Of Monte Carlo Masters Novak Djokovic’s comeback from injury at the Monte Carlo Masters was cut short on Friday, as David Goffin earned the...
- Djokovic, Nadal Ready For Monte-Carlo Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are preparing for the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco. Djokovic, who lost the number one ranking...
- Djokovic Beats Simon In Monte Carlo World number two, Novak Djokovic, has survived a tough three-setter to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters...
- Andy Murray Crashes Out Of Monte-Carlo Masters World Number One Andy Murray has crashed out of the Monte-Carlo Masters after suffering a shock defeat to Spaniard Albert...
- Rafael Nadal wins his 9th Monte Carlo Masters title, equals Novak Djokovic’s record (photos) Rafael Nadal, on Sunday, beat French man Gael Monfils to win his 9th Monte Carlo Masters title and has also...
- Djokovic crashes out at Monte Carlo Serbia’s ATP number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic gestures during a press conference ahead of the Davis Cup World Group...
- Rafael Nadal Wants More Trophies After Monte Carlo After ending his four-year wait for a ninth Monte Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal looks set to equal Guillermo Villa’s record...
- Murray dumps injured Raonic to reach third Monte Carlo semi-final Britain’s Andy Murray hits a return to Canada’s Milos Raonic during their tennis match at the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series...
- Federer back as big guns test Monte Carlo clay Federer Roger Federer will test a January knee injury under competitive conditions from Sunday when the Monte Carlo Masters marks...
- Murray beats Goffin to reach Italian Open semi-finals Great Britain’s Andy Murray returns to David Goffin of Belgium hduring their Rome ATP tournament tennis match at the Foro...
What do you think?