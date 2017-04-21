ECOWAS, Gambian soldiers clash
West African forces clashed with Gambian soldiers loyal to former leader Yahya Jammeh, shooting and injuring three who were guarding graves at his home, the soldiers said Friday.
The post ECOWAS, Gambian soldiers clash appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
