EFCC alerts Nigerians on stock exchange scams
Posted April 22, 2017 12:52 am by admin Comments
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted Nigerians on the frauds being perpetrated in the capital markets involving transfer of shares.
