EFCC discovers Alison-Madueke’s $37.5m mansion in Banana Island, Lagos

Posted February 12, 2017 1:52 am by Comments

EFCC discovers Alison-Madueke’s $37.5m mansion in Banana Island, Lagos

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has discovered a $ 37.5m (amounting to N11.75bn) luxury mansion on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The ex-minister was said to have purchased the high-rise building, situated in the same estate where Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, resides, between 2011 and 2012 at a total cost of $ 37.5m from the YF Construction Development and Real Estate.

The Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu had earlier revealed that EFCC discovered $ 9.3m and £74,000 belonging to a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu. The money was allegedly kept in a bungalow situated in the slums of Kaduna.

The two discoveries were made as part of investigations into a string of fraudulent activities in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, which robbed the nation of over $ 20bn at a time oil prices averaged about $ 100 per barrel.

“The aggressive drive by the EFCC to recover all hidden assets of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is under investigation for corruption and money laundering, produced another breakthrough this week with the discovery of a property acquired through shell companies by the former minister at upscale Banana Island in Lagos.

“The property is a 15-storey edifice comprising 18 flats and six penthouses.

“The property was acquired by the former minister between 2011 and 2012 at a total cost of $ 37.5m from the developers, YF Construction Development and Real Estate.

“The property was allegedly acquired in the name of a shell company, Rusimpex Limited under the control of certain Mr. Afamefuna Nwokedi of Stillwaters law firm, in Lagos,” The Punch quotes an EFCC source as saying.

The anti-graft agency had last year seized an $ 18m mansion in the highbrow Asokoro area of Abuja said to belong to the ex-minister, who has however denied all the allegations levelled against her.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. $20bn NNPC fraud: EFCC discovers Diezani’s $37.5m Lagos mansion …recovers $ 9.3m from Ex-NNPC GMD Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has discovered a $ 37.5m...
  2. EFCC Picks Up Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Husband for Alleged $600,000 Money Laundering Admiral Alison Amaechina Madueke (Rtd.), husband of Nigeria’s former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Chief of Naval Staff, was...
  3. EFCC storms Alison-Madueke’s Abuja residence, as ex-minister is arrested in London The Asokoro, Abuja residence of the immediate-past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Friday, was stormed by operatives of...
  4. Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke Granted Bail Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was arrested in London on Friday, has been granted bail. She was granted...
  5. Another Diezani’s $37.5m mansion uncovered on Banana Island The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is linking a new $ 37.5m property  to  former Minister of Petroleum Resources,...
  6. My relationship with Jonathan — Diezani-Alison Madueke Former minister of petroleum, Diezani-Alison Madueke, has open up on her relationship with the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan. She...
  7. Why Alison-Madueke is not yet repatriated, by EFCC Alison-Madueke Agency arrests Bauchi, party ex-scribes, aide From the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come a clarification why...
  8. Alison-Madueke returns to UK court over seized cash Ex-minister to know fate on £27,000 found in her home Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Mrs Diezani  Alison-Madueke will today return...
  9. Diezani Alison-Madueke’s plea for mercy Finally, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s Petroleum Resources minister until six months ago, seeks to be understood by Nigerians. The former...
  10. THROWBACK(5): Howard University faults Diezani Alison- Madueke’s year of graduation This story is being reprinted with permission from NEXT which remains its appropriate copyright owner. By Idris Akinbajo August 6,...

< YOHAIG home