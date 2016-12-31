Expect more success in critical sectors in 2017-Adebule

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Oluranti Adebule has reassured Lagosians that the state government under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will continue to make life more meaningful for them in the new year, urging them to continue to support the government in its quest to make the state economically viable.

Adebule, in her new year message to Lagosians noted that the modest achievement of the present administration in 2016 could be traced to the tremendous support and understanding it enjoyed from the residents, whom she acknowledged understood the enormity of the challenges facing the state and the systemic strategic approach that the Ambode led administration adopted in tackling some of the problems.

She, therefore, appealed to Lagosians to continue to support the state government as it embarks on full transformation works in critical sectors like education, road, tourism, agriculture as well as employment generation and wealth creation.

The deputy governor assured stakeholders in the education sector, parents, students, teachers and investors, that more would be done to ensure that quality education was not only made available but also impacted in the lives of the younger generation to guarantee a better tomorrow for all.

“I want to assure you that in 2017, we will do more in the education sector and make the future of our state great and secure by investing in our youths through qualitative education that will bring them at par with their counterparts in any other part of the world, this is a promise from the governor , Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and we remain committed to this’’ Adebule assured.

She stated that, as the government improved on infrastructure in public schools, it would also give priority attention to the welfare and good condition of service of the teachers to enable them deliver on their mandate to impact knowledge, adding that the Ministry of Education under her watch would continue to ensure that the schools’ curriculum were in tandem with the modern day reality of effective teaching and learning

Adebule, while admonishing parents to always play their roles by ensuring that the education and well being of their children remained their top priority in the new year, assured that the state government would always play its parts by making facilities and conducive environment available from time to time.