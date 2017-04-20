Exposed: How Speaker Obasa forced 6 PDP lawmakers to defect to APC

Posted April 20, 2017 12:52 am by Comments

Sincerely, if there is a particular profession that is so dear to my heart, it must be journalism. It is not because of the money…no, journalism has no money (in the real sense of that word). It is a noble profession meant to serve the society and make it a better place. Even in the face of its hazards, the journalist understands how the profession allows practitioners to pun on words, get the most attractive headlines that would get the reader not just to look at the story, but give it detailed focus and digest its outcome.

The post Exposed: How Speaker Obasa forced 6 PDP lawmakers to defect to APC appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lagos Speaker eulogises Vanguard publisher at 80 Eromosele Ebhomele Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has described the...
  2. Ondo Speaker, Deputy, Two Others Defect To APC Four members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, including the newly elected Speaker have decamped from the Peoples Democratic...
  3. Mudashiru Obasa Emerges As Lagos Speaker As Ambode Hails House Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday congratulated Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa representing Agege 1 Constituency on his emergence as...
  4. Lagos assembly still best in Nigeria– Speaker Obasa Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the regular parliamentary sessions by members...
  5. 6 Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC (Photo) http://leadership.ng/news/572248/6-lagos-assembly-pdp-lawmakers-defect-to-apc By Olajide Fabamise – Feb 16, 2017 7:44 pm Six out of eight PDP lawmakers at the Lagos State...
  6. Super Falcons star, Azeezat Oshoala visits Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Super Falcons and Liverpool Ladies super star, Azeezat on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Lagos...
  7. Independence: Lagos Speaker, Obasa, salutes Nigerians’ patience The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has commended the patience and perseverance of...
  8. ?Ramadan: Rep Obasa salutes Muslims The lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber, Hon. Tajudeen Obasa has felicitated with the entire muslim...
  9. Six PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Six PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC 5 Hours Ago...
  10. PDP Crisis : Rep Obasa calls for truce The lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Obasa has called for an undisputed truce...

< YOHAIG home