Exposed: PDP’s attempt to weaken the church

Information reaching PMNEWS has revealed that the sacked boss of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) Jim Obazee was sacked for insurbordination and an attempt to weaken the church and other religious organisations.

It was learnt that the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria was established by the PDP Administration of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011?? and the report of the Council was relied upon by President Jonathan to suspend Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Feb. 20th 2014.

Upon assumption of duty, current Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami advised that the Act N0. 6 setting up the Council be suspended. His advice was ignored by the Jonathan-appointed Executive Secretary of the Council, Jim Obazee.

Obazee, who was removed on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari, was an appointee of President Jonathan of the PDP. His recalcitrant and deliberate act of sabotage led to the controversy over the impact of the FRC Act on Churches

Femi Fani-Kayode, Ayodele Fayose and PDP Spokesman Dayo Adeyeye all rushed to issue statements giving the impression that the Buhari-led Administration enacted the FRC law to weaken the Church, when they all knew that it was enacted by their party, the PDP, under President Jonathan.

”Their plan, according to Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the Minister of Information, ”is to hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians, in their usual deceitful ways. But the Bible says, in 1 Peter 5:8 – ”Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.”

”Nigerians, shine your eyes. Ignore the antics of the evil doers. The Bible says, in Psalm 34:16: ”The face of the LORD is against evildoers, To cut off the memory of them from the earth.”