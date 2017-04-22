Fayemi mourns Dipo Famakinwa’s death
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of Mr Dipo Famakinwa, the Director General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), who passed on Friday.
