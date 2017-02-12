FG should provide land for dry season -Farmer

Posted February 12, 2017 9:52 pm by Comments

FG should provide land for dry season -Farmer

farmers

Chief Silvanus Ejezie, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Delta chapter, has called on the State Government to provide farmlands in the wetland for dry season farming.

Ejezie made the call in Asaba on Sunday.

Winasbet.com

He said that the association had identified some wetland across the state suitable for all-year farming.

The chairman urged the state government to procure such areas, clear and allocate them to farmers for the purpose of all-year farming.

He said that the association had proposed a release of five hectares of land by every local government area in the state for the cultivation of rice, in order to boost production.

Ejezie noted that unlike in the northern part of the country, there were no dams in the southern states to encourage all-year farming.

“Our challenge for not going into all-year farming is because we do not have dams like our counterparts in the North.

“So, engaging in dry season farming here is just trial. But if the state government encourages the 25 local government areas to provide land for rice cultivation, Delta will produce more rice.

“If government helps to clear such wetland in Ndokwa area and some other parts of the state, it will support dry season farming and boost rice production.

“By so doing, the cost of farming will be reduced and we can make more progress,” he said.

Ejezie said that currently, rice farmers managed to engage in dry season cultivation by irrigating the farmlands with water from boreholes.

The chairman said that the practice had remained very challenging and expensive due o the high cost of fuel to power the pumping machines.

On the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) in the state, he said that the participating farmers who had already been trained were still hoping and waiting for the funds to be released.

NAN recalls that the CBN in 2016 commenced the pilot phase of the programme with rice production in Kebbi state.

The ABP aims at creating economic linkages between over 600,000 smallholder farmers and reputable large-scale processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and significantly improving capacity utilisation of integrated mills.

It is also expected to close the gap between the levels of local rice production and domestic consumption, as well as complement the Growth Enhancement Support (GES) Scheme of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture by graduating GES farmers from subsistence farming to commercial production.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rice farmers in South-South strategises to boost production Rice farmers in the South-South geo-political zone of the country say they are determined to boost rice production with a...
  2. FG, CBN Restates Commitment To Boost Rice Production To End Importation The Federal Government is set to support the Niger state government with irrigation equipment, to enabled its rice farmers in...
  3. Obiano Launches 2015 Farming Season Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has launched the 2015 Farming Season in Otucha, Anambra East Local Government Area (LGA). Obiano...
  4. Kaduna Government to Supply 70,000 tonnes of Fertilisers for 2016 Farming Season The Kaduna State Government on Friday said that it would supply 70,000 tonnes of fertilisers to farmers for 2016 farming...
  5. All Season Farming: Kano State Govt. Approves Drilling of 1,000 Wells The Kano State Government has approved N 55.8 million for the drilling of 1,000 wells in 29 local governments areas...
  6. Kano Government Distributes Water Pumps To Wheat Farmers The government of Kano State in northwest Nigeria has distributed 5,000 irrigation water pumps to farmers as part of efforts to boost...
  7. Ogun State To Boost Farming With Revolving Loan The Ogun State Government in Nigeria’s south-west says it is reinvigorating the state’s commercial agricultural credit scheme to provide revolving...
  8. Agric Ministry Assesses Dry Season Farmers Anchor Borrowers Programme The Ministry of Agriculture in Nigeria is assessing the Dry Season Farmers Anchor Borrowers Programme aimed at increasing the cultivation...
  9. Rice farmers exploit ban on importation FILE PHOTO: Rice farm in Nigeria. Yobe Commissioner for Agriculture Mustapha Gajerima says that rice farmers in the state have...
  10. Rice Production: Ebonyi govt allocates 140 hectares of land to Exco members The Ebonyi government has allocated 140 hectares of land to members of the State Executive Council (Exco) for compulsory cultivation...

< YOHAIG home