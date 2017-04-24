First large-scale malaria vaccine trials for Africa

Posted April 24, 2017 12:52 pm by Comments

First large-scale malaria vaccine trials for Africa

The World Health Organization says three African countries have been chosen to test the world’s first malaria vaccine.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Large Scale Trials Of Ebola Experimental Vaccine In Liberia The first large-scale trials of an experimental vaccine against Ebola are due to begin in Liberia. The potentially preventative medicine...
  2. WHO secures $15m funds for Africa pilots of world’s first malaria vaccine London, Nov The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has secured 15 million dollars funding for phase one of pilot...
  3. Malaria vaccine gets regulatory nod The world’s most advanced malaria vaccine got the nod Friday from European regulators, despite mixed trial results, for eventual use...
  4. Ghana, Kenya, Malawi to pilot world’s first malaria vaccine in 2018: WHO Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will pilot the world’s first malaria vaccine from 2018, offering it for babies and children in...
  5. Final Clinical Trial Of Malaria Vaccine Shows Promising Signs Millions of Nigerian children and indeed African children now have a chance of being protected from Malaria, if an ongoing...
  6. First malaria vaccine excites scientists NIGERIAN scientists led by the President of Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Prof. Oyewale Tomori, and National Coordinator, National Malaria...
  7. Ahmadu Bello University Professor Develops Malaria Vaccine Nasiru Shua’ibu, a professor in the Biochemical Parasitology Department of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has developed a new malaria...
  8. End to malaria infection in sight as vaccine passes trial test Malaria A malaria vaccine that uses a weakened form of the parasite has passed a “critical milestone” in human safety...
  9. Malaria vaccine loses effectiveness over several years Malaria Vaccine. AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TETRA IMAGES RF An experimental vaccine against malaria known as Mosquirix — or RTS,S — weakens over...
  10. Ebola Vaccine Trials to Start in Liberia in Late January The first large-scale Ebola vaccine trials in West Africa are expected to start in Liberia as early as late January,...

< YOHAIG home