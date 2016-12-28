FRSC cautions motorists over harmattan haze

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday urged motorists to exercise patience and drive with caution, as the harmattan haze continues in parts of the country.

FRSC’s Unit Commander, Ore, Ondo State, Mr Umoru Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore that the advice was necessary because of the foggy weather associated with harmattan.

He said that speeding and reckless driving during such a hazy weather could result in road accidents.

“Visibility is not clear this time around, especially, in the mornings and at nights, because of the hazy weather we experience due to the harmattan.

“I implore motorists to reduce their speed on the highway and put on their headlamps for oncoming vehicles to see them, to avoid road crashes,” Abudullahi said.

He urged motorists to adhere to all traffic rules, saying that FRSC personnel were on Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway to arrest erring road users.