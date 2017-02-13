FRSC to check overloading of vehicles

Posted February 13, 2017 1:52 pm by Comments

FRSC to check overloading of vehicles

Overloaded vehicle

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun has reiterated its commitment to end overloading of vehicles to reduced carnage on the roads.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Osun, Oyo and Ondo, Mr Augustine Aipoh, made the disclosure in Osogbo on Monday.

Winasbet.com

Aipoh said that the commission was against all form of overloading, speeding, road traffic offences, and warned motorists to desist from the act.

He said that the speed limit device was introduced to enhance safety on Nigeria roads and to regulate the speed of most vehicles.

Aipoh said the stressed the device would help regulate speeding and other road traffic-related offences on highways.

Aipoh however, urged personnel of his command to put in their best toward effective implementation of some important strategic goals which would help in saving lives on Nigerian roads.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FRSC warns motorists against overloading FRSC The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned motorists against overloading, dangerous driving and speed limit violation in order...
  2. Overloading: NURTW vows to sanction erring members The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Tuesday warned that it would sanction any of its drivers found...
  3. FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On Their Patrol Vehicles The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has announced plans to deploy cameras on patrol vehicles...
  4. FRSC Set Date For Implementation Of Speed Limit Device In Vehicles Starting from October 1, 2016, the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), will enforce the use of the Speed Limit Device...
  5. Sallah: FRSC to deploy 406 marshals, 6 ambulances, 30 patrol vehicles Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, said on Wednesday that the commission...
  6. FRSC deploys 20,000 personnel, 413 patrol vehicles for election As the general election draws near, the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 20,000 personnel and 413 patrol vehicles, ambulances...
  7. FRSC Installs Cameras In Patrol Vehicles To Check Highway Offences The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has begun installation of mobile cameras in its operational vehicles to track traffic offenders....
  8. Christmas: FRSC to deploy 475 personnel, 500 special marshals in Edo 475 personnel and 500 special marshals are to be deployed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)  across the various...
  9. ?Speed limiting device: FRSC checks 96,458 vehicles for compliance The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), on Tuesday said that 96,458 vehicles had been checked nationwide since October 1 to...
  10. FRSC sensitises motorists over speed limiting device The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has set June 1, 2015, as deadline for the introduction of motorists speed limiting...

< YOHAIG home