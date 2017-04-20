Govt. procures 3, 000 metric tons of fertilisers for farmers
Posted April 20, 2017 4:52 pm by admin Comments
The Akwa Ibom Government says it has procured 3, 000 metric tons of fertilisers for farmers in the state for the current planting season.
The post Govt. procures 3, 000 metric tons of fertilisers for farmers appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Recession: Jigawa targets 1.5 tons of rice, procures 1000 modern farm implements Jigawa state government says it will produce over 1.5 metric tons of rice in dry and wet season this year...
- Nigeria requires 3.2m metric tons of fish annually – Expert Kano – Nigeria requires about 3.2 million metric tons of fish for consumption annually in the country. The Director-General, National...
- Katsina Govt Procures 50 Motorcycles The Katsina State Government has purchased 50 motorcycles worth N15 million for surveillance at Rugu forest in the state. The...
- FG plans 1m tons fertilizer in 2017 From Desmond Mgboh/Kano A member of the Presidential Committee on Fertilizer Initiative, Mr. Thomas Etuh, has assured Nigerian farmers that...
- Kaduna Government to Supply 70,000 tonnes of Fertilisers for 2016 Farming Season The Kaduna State Government on Friday said that it would supply 70,000 tonnes of fertilisers to farmers for 2016 farming...
- Catfish farmers produced 50 tons, says LASG Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says no fewer than 50 tons of catfish have been harvested at the maiden...
- Plateau govt begins distribution of 24,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer Plateau State government has commenced the distribution of 24,000 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizers it acquired for onward sale to...
- Anambra farmers get 150 tractors from govt The Anambra Government said on Thursday it had provided 150 functional tractors to aid farmers in cultivating their land in...
- Dwindling oil revenue: Ebonyi targets 1 million metric ton of rice per year By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI — EBONYI state government yesterday disclosed that it was targeting the production of one million metric tons...
- Light rail: Lagos procures $14.6m rail coaches LAGOS State Government, yesterday, said it had procured four single Electric Multiple Unit, EMU car train coaches, expected to operate...
What do you think?