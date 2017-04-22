How Nigerian Army defeated Boko Haram
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai said the lessons he learnt from the Bangladesh National Defence while on course had been very useful in the counter insurgency operations in the North-East.
