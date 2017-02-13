How Sports Betting Has Helped Nigerians Survive Recession – WGB Boss

How Sports Betting Has Helped Nigerians Survive Recession – WGB Boss

L-R: Assistant General Manager, WGB, Adedeji Beecroft, AGM, Market Development, Mr Femi Junaid, Executive Director, Olabanji Sulaiman and CEO Blackcarpet Media, Jide Shiwoku during the press briefing.

The Executive Director of Winners Golden Bet (WGB), Olabanji Sulaiman, has revealed how sports betting has assisted Nigerians to survive the harsh economic conditions facing the country.

Sulaiman while speaking at a press conference heralding the organisations third anniversary celebration slated for February 14, said WGB would unveil three new games that would interest sports betting addicts.

He added that the WGB would equally use the occasion holding on Valentines Day at Classique events place, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, to unveil its brand Ambassador, Jayson, an upcoming hip hop act.

He said further that the event tagged, ‘Year of Raising Millionaires’ would produce three millionaires through raffle draw while agents and customers would be adequately rewarded.

“WGB has helped a lot of Nigerians in this period of recession. We have a whole lot of jobless graduates out there who has found solace in sports betting. We have turned lots of people to millionaires. It will interest you to know that the average winnings we paid on a daily basis is more than N15m.

“The number of females including house wives that participates in WGB online is overwhelming. That is to show the extent at which they participates either to assist their husbands, family or earn a living because its easier for them to play it on their phones in the comfort of their homes. We have bankers who play our games too,” he said.

He noted that since the company came on board three years ago, it has been engaging in community oriented programs as way of giving back to the society.

Speaking on the celebration Sulaiman said Adekunle Gold and Comedian Olufemi Fagade aka Omobaba among other entertainment acts will be on ground to thrill the guests.

-Jamiu Yisa

