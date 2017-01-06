How we raped our victim – Kidnapper

L-R: Friday Dominion, Roland Ode, Desmond Ozo and Innocent Lucky

Desmond Ozo, a 32-year-old kidnap suspect, on Thursday narrated to journalists how his gang kidnapped a middle-aged woman (names withheld) and also raped her serially.

Ozo who was arrested alongside three other members of his gang, namely, Innocent Lucky (27), Roland Ode (22) and Friday Dominion (26), kidnapped their victim in Benin.

He said the gang also raped their victim after collecting N2 million ransom from her relations.

“We slept with her several times before we released her. We also collected N2 million ransom.

When asked if he used condom while raping their victim, Ozo said, “I did not use condom when sleeping with her.”

Luck ran out on them when they were arrested by operatives of Edo State Police Command on new year day.

Narrating how they were arrested, one of the gang members, Innocent Lucky, said the four of them were driving in their car along Sapele Road, when policemen on patrol stopped them.

The kidnappers were among the 85 suspects arrested for various crimes, ranging from armed robbery, murder, cultism, stealing, impersonation by the Edo State Police Command and paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.

