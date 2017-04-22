Human trafficking: 43 victims rescued in Kano, Katsina
Posted April 22, 2017 4:52 am by admin Comments
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says 43 victims of human trafficking have been rescued in Katsina and Kano States.
The post Human trafficking: 43 victims rescued in Kano, Katsina appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- NAPTIP boss vows to protect victims of human trafficking Director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Barrister Julie Okah-Donli has vowed to ensure...
- 80 human traffickers arrested, 194 victims rescued in Edo, Delta NAPTIP No fewer than 80 persons were arrested by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP),...
- NAPTIP Identifies Causes Of Human Trafficking In Nigeria The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has urged government at all levels to address the...
- FG to support NAPTIP in fight against human trafficking NATIONAL Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRM, and the Office of the Office of the Senior Special...
- Education can reduce human trafficking, says NAPTIP he National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says education can go a long way to reducing...
- Human trafficking a dent on Nigeria’s image—NAPTIP Human trafficking is a dent on the country’s image and needed to be removed in line with the change agenda...
- Police rescue 22 victims of human trafficking, arrests trafficker The Police Command in Katsina State says it has arrested 22 victims of Human Trafficking in Katsina Metropolis. The post...
- Immigration rescues 11 human traffic victims in Katsina Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has rescued 11 human traffic victims from the border areas between Niger Republic and Katsina State....
- NAPTIP Partner NGOs Against Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic In Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), is seeking collaborations with relevant...
- Tonto Dikeh & Uche Ogbodo Lead Protest Against Human Trafficking In Abuja (Pics) In the early hours of Thursday, 28th of July Nigerian actors and actresses, under the aegis of the Actors Guild...
What do you think?