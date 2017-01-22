I vandalised 47 cars in 2 months-Ex-convict

A 33 year old suspect and ex-convict, Olawasegun Oladimeji, arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for vandalising Toyota cars in Victoria Island, has confessed that he has vandalised 47 cars and removed their brain boxes in the last two months.

Oladimeji, a barber, also said a spare part dealer in Ladipo International Market was the one who gave him the specifications of cars to vandalise.

He was arrested in Lekki last week by the RRS officials, barely six weeks after he regained freedom from Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

The suspect, according to report had just vandalised some vehicles around Lekki before he was apprehended by the RRS’s patrol team.

Found in his possession were several body parts of Toyota Corolla and mobile phones, which he stole from the garage guards, who were sleeping when he broke in.

He disclosed that he was released from prison in November, 2016 after he was convicted for three months for removing Toyota body parts in another garage in Apapa, in July, 2016.

According to him, “Oga Dona (auto parts dealer) has my number. He would call to give me the type of vehicle body parts that are on high demand in the market. He would tell me to get them for him. I have been working for him now for eight years. I steal different vehicle body parts, particularly, Toyota products. I removed Toyota Corolla brain box, headlight, rear light, buttons and others. Since I came back from prison in November, 2016, I have stolen brain-boxes of 47 cars. My targets are Toyota products.”

According to him, “Whenever I was going on operation, he was the one who gave me transport money. Most times, he told me the specifications of the car he wanted me to operate on. I live in Marwa, Victoria Island. I had surveyed the company earlier in the day. And I knew those cars belonged to that company.

“At about 4:00 a.m after operation, I had removed all I needed to remove. The security sighted me and raised the alarm. They were chasing me. Unfortunately for me, RRS officers were patrolling the area. They sighted me, pursued me with their vehicle and arrested me.”

Oladimeji added: “I gained entrance by breaking one of the small side glasses at the back seat. After I might have gotten all those parts, I would call Oga Dona who would tell me where to meet any of his boys for the collection of the parts. Chidozie Onyema (32) and Ananyor Chukwu (33) were the guys Oga Dona usually send to me to collect those things on his behalf.

“At times, I take it to them at Boundary in Ajegunle and most times at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi. I sell Toyota Corolla brain box for N30,000; N25,000 or N20,000. The least of the parts is N2,000”.

In his confessional statement, Ananyor Chuwku, an accomplice said: “Our boss, Oga Dona, usually gives me N30, 000 to N35, 000 to give Segun and collect the goods in his hand. He asked me to wait for him at Toyota bus stop or any other place to collect the stolen car parts from Segun.

“At times, he gives me N1, 000 or N500 after the deal. Occasionally, he tells me nothing ‘dey on top’. Segun has been supplying stolen spare parts to him for up to eight years. We are just hustlers. Chigozie has another oga that he supplied stolen spare parts to”.

Confirming the incident, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said that the Command would not rest on its oars in nipping in the bud criminal activities in the state.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga