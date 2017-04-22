Ikorodu Killings, The Police And The Fall Of Mighty

Recently, Ikorodu area of Lagos was thrown into confusion as suspected militants struck at Woodland Estate area, Ishawo in Ikorodu. At the end of it all, two soldiers and five policemen were reportedly killed by the supposed militants. According to reports, the gallant security operatives were killed after effectively rescuing kidnapped victims kept in the creeks of Ikorodu by the militants.

