Ikorodu Killings, The Police And The Fall Of Mighty

Posted April 22, 2017 12:52 am by Comments

Recently, Ikorodu area of Lagos was thrown into confusion as suspected militants struck at Woodland Estate area, Ishawo in Ikorodu. At the end of it all, two soldiers and five policemen were reportedly killed by the supposed militants. According to reports, the gallant security operatives were killed after effectively rescuing kidnapped victims kept in the creeks of Ikorodu by the militants.

The post Ikorodu Killings, The Police And The Fall Of Mighty appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Confidence in police comment not about Ikorodu killings – Lagos CP Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, yesterday said his representative’s comment on the attitude of Nigerians towards officers...
  2. Ikorodu killings: Nigerians have lost trust in police — CP Lagos—Apparently worried over the continued invasion of Lagos and Ogun community by unknown gunmen, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr....
  3. ‘Mighty’, A Notorious Criminal In Ikorodu Killed In His Girlfriend’s House (Pics) An IRT team deployed to Lagos State to trace and bring to Justice some Notorious Militants/Kidnappers, responsible for the Gruesome...
  4. Ikorodu killings: Police commence demolition of creeks, arrest 13 suspects Four police officers and an army captain were killed by criminals in Ikorodu. The post Ikorodu killings: Police commence demolition...
  5. Police kill militant involved in Ikorodu killing The police on Tuesday announced that one of the gunmen, who killed four policemen and an army captain at Isawo...
  6. War: Police invade Ishawo Creeks, demolish militants hideouts, arrest 13 Security operatives from the Lagos State Police Command deployed to the riverine area of the Ishawo Community in Ikorodu area...
  7. Ikorodu plot Pillars fall All of a sudden, things seem to be looking up for Ikorodu United after their 3-1 victory over Heartland last...
  8. Ikorodu attacks: We’re not ready to return home — Victims DESPITE assurances from the security operatives of adequate protection of lives and property, residents of Igbo Olomu and Ita Oluwo,...
  9. Mastermind Behind Killing Of Army, Policemen In Ikorodu Die In Gun Battle The Nigerian Police has said that the mastermind behind the killing of army and policemen in Ikorodu has been killed...
  10. Police begin manhunt for Ikorodu attackers The Lagos State Police Command has commenced aggressive manhunt for suspected militants who invaded Igbolomu and Ishawo areas of Ikorodu...

< YOHAIG home