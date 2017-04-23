Ikpeazu Bankrolls Exam Fees For SSSCE Candidates
Posted April 23, 2017
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has donated N400,000 to offset the registration fees for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) candidates in Umuda Isingwu, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia.
