It Is Not Good For Man To Be Alone (2)

April 16, 2017

One of the worst things that can happen to you is to get married to someone seeking fulfilment in marriage. So many people have been brainwashed with the notion that they are incomplete without a husband or a wife. Such people live a life of turmoil when they are single because they are literally dying to get married. Then they live a life of frustration when they are married, because their marriage partner cannot possibly fulfil their expectations.

