Jumoke Orisaguna, Rosaline Meurer Cover House Of Maliq Magazine
Posted April 18, 2017 12:52 pm by admin Comments
Fast rising model, Jumoke Orisaguna is amazing as she graces the cover of the latest issue of House of Maliq Magazine.
The post Jumoke Orisaguna, Rosaline Meurer Cover House Of Maliq Magazine appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- See What Olajumoke Looks Like On The Cover Of The Latest Edition Of House Of Maliq Former bread seller tuned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna an actress, Rosaline Meurer are the coverstars for the 2nd April edition of...
- Iyabo Ojo Gets a New Look on the Cover of House of Maliq’s March 2016 Issue Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo graces the latest House of Maliq’s Magazine cover. The beautiful editorial shows her dolled up for...
- Tiamiyu Aderonke and Nollywood Actor Mike Godson Cover the March 2015 Edition of House of Maliq Magazine Nollywood actor Mike Godson is on the cover of the March 2015 issue of House of Maliq magazine alongside the...
- Joseph Benjamin & Sylvia Nduka are the Cover Stars of House of Maliq Magazine’s November ’15 Issue Nollywood actor and TV personality Joseph Benjamin is joined by ex-beauty queen Sylvia Nduka on the cover of the November...
- Jumoke Adenowo Shines on the Cover of New African Woman Magazine Architect and philanthropist Jumoke Adenowo is the latest personality to be featured on the cover of the April/ May edition...
- Toyin Aimakhu Covers House of Maliq Magazine’s Latest Issue alongside Nsikan-Abasi Inam Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu is the cover star of the August 2015 issue of House of Maliq magazine alongside Nsikan-Abasi...
- First Look: Dencia Covers House of Maliq Magazine’s May 2015 Issue Dencia is certainly on a role in the media. The Cameroonian pop star is the cover girl for the latest...
- Faithia Williams Balogun and Monalisa Chinda are Stunning for House of Maliq Magazine’s September Issue Nollywood stars Monalisa Chinda and Faithia Williams Balogun are both stunning on the cover of the September 2015 issue of...
- Nollywood Actress Adaora Ukoh Covers House of Maliq Magazine’s February 2015 Issue alongside Comedian Dr. Craze Clown The February 2015 issue of House of Maliq magazine is out and the two cover stars for the magazine’s latest...
- Rosaline Meurer Gets Her First Magazine Cover? Lol, cashing in on it? Hahaha no dulling. See if you are in the limelight and there is any controversy...
What do you think?