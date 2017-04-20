Juventus dump Barcelona out of Champions League
Posted April 20, 2017 12:52 am by admin Comments
Juventus produced an exceptional defensive performance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after stopping Barcelona from scoring at the Nou Camp.
The post Juventus dump Barcelona out of Champions League appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Champions League Final: Juventus, Barcelona Arrive In Berlin Italian side, Juventus and Spanish giants, Barcelona have arrived in Berlin, the site of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final. Hordes...
- Messi Weighs Barcelona’s Champions League Final Chances Against Juventus Leo Messi is ready for the Champions League final but he is well aware that a tough task awaits Barcelona...
- UEFA Champions League: Juventus send Barcelona packing Real Madrid, Juventus, Monaco and Atletico Madrid have all qualified for the final. The post UEFA Champions League: Juventus send...
- Champions League: Barcelona will risk everything against Juventus – Enrique Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique, has said that they will risk it all, in the second leg of their Champions League...
- Mascherano Warns Barcelona Against Juventus Attackers Barcelona defender, Javier Mascherano, has cautioned his teammates against Juventus pair, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, ahead of Tuesday night’s...
- PSG Stun Barcelona 4-0 In Champions League Clash Paris St-Germain (PSG) shocked Barcelona in a tough match of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Angel...
- Champions League: Man City beat Barcelona Elsewhere, Nigerian youngster, Alex Iwobi, was given a cameo role as Arsenal came from behind to win in Bulgaria. The...
- Champions League: Arsenal Must Attack Barcelona – Mertesacker Per Mertesacker says Arsenal can rediscover their “killer instinct” by attacking Barcelona at the Nou Camp. The Gunners head into...
- Breaking: Champions League: City vs Real, Atletico meet Bayern in semi-finals Pep Guardiola avoided his future employers as Manchester City were on Friday drawn to play Real Madrid in the semi-finals...
- Atletico knock Barcelona out of Champions League Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his second goal of the evening Holders Barcelona suffered a shock Champions League exit as...
What do you think?