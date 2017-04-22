Kaduna To Replace Firewood Use With Cooking Gas
Kaduna state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok, has said that the state government would phase out the use of firewood in its 29 boarding schools across the state.
