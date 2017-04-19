Katsina Govt Procures 50 Motorcycles
Posted April 19, 2017 12:52 pm by admin Comments
The Katsina State Government has purchased 50 motorcycles worth N15 million for surveillance at Rugu forest in the state.
The post Katsina Govt Procures 50 Motorcycles appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Enugu govt warns violators of ban on use of motorcycles Enugu State Government has issued a warning to the defaulters of the ban it placed on the use of motorcycles...
- Masari freezes all Govt accounts in Katsina TENSION is now mounting in Katsina, the Katsina State capital as Governor Aminu Bello Masari yesterday directed the immediate closure...
- Katsina Govt invests N417m on television station Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Friday said N417 million has been spent on the digitization of the state...
- Kano Govt. relaxes movement of motorcycles Ganduje Kano State Government has relaxed movement of motorcycles from 6p.m. to 10p.m. This is contained in a statement signed...
- Niger Govt. Places Restriction on Motorcycles Niger State Government has placed a dawn to dusk restriction on commercial and private motorcycles from operating in Minna, the...
- Katsina Govt releases N700m for hospital equipment The Katsina State Government says it has released N700 million for the purchase of equipment for some general hospitals in...
- Education Development: Katsina Govt. Meets With UNICEF Representatives Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, has estimated that his administration needs about 45 billion Naira to reposition the education sector...
- Katsina government upgrades schools Katsina State Government said it would spend N477 million on the upgrade of three model primary schools in the state....
- Over 1,800 cattle recovered in Katsina More than 1,800 cows and sheep have so far been recovered from cattle rustlers in the last five months in...
- NULGE commends Katsina govt for prompt salary payment NIGERIAN Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has commended Katsina state government for prompt payment of salaries to local government...
What do you think?