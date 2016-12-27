Lagos assures of availability of Lake Rice

Lagos assures of availability of Lake Rice

Lake Rice

The Lagos State Government has once again assured residents of the state of availability of Lake rice products at designated outlets across the State.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Toyin Suarau who gave this assurance on Tuesday while reviewing sales reports of the product from designated retail outlets and centres, noted that the state government was working assiduously to ensure availability of the product in outlets and centres that were in short supply of it.

He assured that as from Wednesday 28 December, 2016 all designated retail outlets and centres would have enough supply of the product to meet growing demands of residents.

While defending the resolve of government to distribute and retail the product on senatorial district basis using designated outlets, the commissioner said the idea was mooted to ensure fair distribution, availability of the product to residents and to guard against unwanted persons diverting the product.

“The product which is packaged in 50kg, 25kg and 10kg bags is being offered for sale to residents at N12,000, N6,000 and N2,500 respectively”, Suarau said.

He added that residents who reside within Lagos Central Senatorial District could get the product in Ajah at Agric Area Office, Ajah; Lagos Island at LATMA Works yard, Lagos Island; Ajegunle at Alakoto Senior High School, Tolu; Surulere at Teslim Balogun Stadium; and Yaba at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park.

Suarau noted that the product would also be available to residents that reside at the Lagos East Senatorial District at designated centres which include; Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu; Temu Farm Service Centre, Epe; Noforija Town Hall, Eredo; Magbon Alade School, Ibeju Lekki; and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) premises, Maryland.

“The product will also be on sales at the following locations in Lagos West Senatorial District; Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority(LSADA)/Farm Service Centre, Oko-oba, Agege; Lagos Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo; Farm Service Centre, Marina-Badagry; and Ikeja Grammar School, Bolade, Oshodi”, the commissioner stated.

Suarau said the ‘Lake Rice’ which is acronym for LAGOS-KEBBI rice is a product of the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi for the development of agricultural commodities like rice, wheat, ground-nut, onions, maize/sorghum and beef value chains.

He said that the collaboration would ensure that quality rice emanated from the 2.5 metric tonne-capacity mills to boost food production in Lagos.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga

