By Kazeem Ugbodaga Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday disclosed that the states Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, has impounded 3,619 rickety vehicles on Lagos roads in the last three months. The governor spoke at the commissioning of the Lagos State Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre in Ojodu, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, saying that the centre would …

The post Lagos impounds 3,619 rickety Vehicles, launches computerised Vehicle Centre appeared first on PM NEWS Nigeria.